Hello from Substack!

If you are receiving this email, then this is because you have subscribed to our newsletter at our website: https://fosspost.org

We are happy to announce that we have moved from our old newsletter system (MailerLite) to Substack! This brings a number of changes to the newsletter that we used to send you each month.

Our monthly newsletter was quite boring; it just contained new posts published each month from our website. It was automated to send you all the posts at the 1st of each month.

This is changing, for good.

From now on, this newsletter from Substack will contain:

Most important Linux and open source news.

Discussion topics about various open source issues.

Stories about open source adoption in different countries around the world.

Enterprise companies and their utilization of commercial open source software.

And of course, any new content published on our website.

We will keep publishing new articles on our website of course, but content we publish on our Substack will only be available here. It won’t be published again on our website. So the website content (at fosspost.org) and the Substack content will be different.

We will send you a maximum of 4 newsletters per month only, and sometimes less. We know that each of you are probably subscribed to other online publications too, so we don’t want to flood your inbox with our messages. That’s why we will never send more than 4 newsletters per month.

In the mean time, stay near. Or join our Patreon campaign to support our efforts (Psst: We will publish premium content in the future too!):

Join our Patreon campaign

Share FOSS Post

Leave a comment