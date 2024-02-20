I started FOSS Post around 8 years ago in the hope of creating an independent online publication that covers untouched aspects of the open source world.

Today, with millions of pageviews since its establishment and thousands of followers, I am very pleased to welcome all of you to our forums: outpost.fosspost.org

Kindly read the detailed pinned post on why we opened this forum, and why you should participate in it out of other Linux forums: https://outpost.fosspost.org/d/1-welcome-to-foss-post-outpost

Looking forward to seeing all of you sign up!

P.S: Also, here are the latest published posts on our website in case you missed them:

Cheers <3

Hanny.