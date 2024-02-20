We Now have a Forum
New discussion platform where your content is yours.
I started FOSS Post around 8 years ago in the hope of creating an independent online publication that covers untouched aspects of the open source world.
Today, with millions of pageviews since its establishment and thousands of followers, I am very pleased to welcome all of you to our forums: outpost.fosspost.org
Kindly read the detailed pinned post on why we opened this forum, and why you should participate in it out of other Linux forums: https://outpost.fosspost.org/d/1-welcome-to-foss-post-outpost
Looking forward to seeing all of you sign up!
Cheers <3
Hanny.