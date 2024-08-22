Hello folks!

It has been some time since we sent something to our newsletter subscribers. We have been publishing a lot of content recently and doing many stuff, but we didn't have enough time to push a new email.

Recently, we have been focusing on publishing lists of open source software in each category so that readers can find the suitable OSS for their use case.

We have published and updated the following articles in that regard:

You may know that we do Linux distro reviews from time to time, and recently we have reviewed:

We have also published the following opinion pieces on several open source issues and news:

There are updates in terms of perks for our Patreon subscribers:

We hope that you are enjoying the content we provide, and don’t forget to share it with your friends or relatives! 🔥

You can leave us your comments here or reply to this email if you have anything you would like to say.

This a gentle reminder that 80% of our readers and followers are using adblock addons to block ads. While this is perfectly fine, this leaves us with no real source of income.

Best.