Other open source news include:
The backdoor in the XZ package is still sending shockwaves across the Linux world: Detailed technical analysis + official statement by other XZ developers.
LXQt 2.0 desktop has been released. Waiting for it to land on a suitable distribution so that we can review it.
KDE 6.0.4 has been released. Perhaps we write a fully-fledged review of KDE 6 soon now that it has matured enough. openSUSE Tumbleweed is the most probable base.
Proton has acquired Standard Notes service.
Firefox has reached version 125.
ffmpeg 7.0 is here.
