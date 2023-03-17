The hottest discussion this week in the open source world was about the rejection of a submitted patch from a Russian software developer to the Linux kernel.

The kernel subsystem maintainer rejected the patch because the submitter was using an email address that belongs to a Russian company currently under sanctions by the US (called Baikal, which makes local Russian CPUs and other hardware). The maintainer told the software developer:

We don't feel comfortable accepting patches from or relating to hardware produced by your organization. Please withhold networking contributions until further notice.

It should be noted that the submitted patch, though, is not related to the hardware manufactured by Baikal; instead, it is just a patch that fixes a minor issue in a networking driver related to a US-based manufacturer.

But the kernel subsystem maintainer rejected it nonetheless, citing the submitter’s organization.

The Linux community was split on this news. Some people were supportive while others called it discrimination against a specific group of people. After all, not all Russians are supportive of the Ukraine invasion their country is currently doing, and it is not even strictly necessary that this Russian software developer specifically is supportive of that either (no information about that at all).

While it is true that the main reason this patch was rejected was not simply because the software developer is of Russian nationality, but works for a Russian company under US sanctions and submitted the patch using a work email address, this issue sets a dangerous precedent in the open source world, where contributions can be rejected for various criteria related to the person submitting it rather than just pure technical reasons and debates.

Theoretically, all Russian companies can be sanctioned by the US or other countries, so it may effectively lead to the prohibition of all Russian contributions in this project or that.

Some users are afraid this might start to spread to other areas and people in the future, where it could cause a lot of headaches for everyone involved. After all, you can’t distinguish “Russian code” from “Saudi-Arabian code” or from “Israeli code”… All of these countries - and the US itself, of course - committed atrocities more or less alike. And perhaps open source code should just remain away from these political issues for the good sake of everyone.

What is your opinion on this matter? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

